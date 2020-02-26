Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
Brookfield - Passed away peacefully February 25, 2020 age 74 years. Preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Virginia Kummer, and brother, Kurtis Kummer. Further survived by cousins, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday, March 6 at Harder Funeral Home from 4:00 Pm until the time of funeral service at 7:00 PM. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park. Member of West Granville Presbyterian Church, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020
