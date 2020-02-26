|
|
Karolyn Kummer
Brookfield - Passed away peacefully February 25, 2020 age 74 years. Preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Virginia Kummer, and brother, Kurtis Kummer. Further survived by cousins, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Friday, March 6 at Harder Funeral Home from 4:00 Pm until the time of funeral service at 7:00 PM. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park. Member of West Granville Presbyterian Church, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020