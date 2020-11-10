1/
Karyl A. Preston
Karyl A. Preston (née Sadowski) passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020, at the age of 73, after a hard-fought battle with Covid-19. Beloved wife of the late Charles R. Preston. Cherished mom of Pam (Andy Baldus), Chrissy and Dave. Adoring grandma of Charlie and Caroline Bradley, Jackson, Sam and Ray Baldus. Dear sister of Steve (Barbara) Sadowski and sister-in-law of Jeff and Sandy Preston. Preceded in death by parents Stanley and Harriet Sadowski. Further survived by loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and treasured friends, including special friend Paul Wagner. Karyl will be remembered for her heartfelt cards, never forgetting a birthday, anniversary or special day. She loved nature, volunteering, gardening, reading and spending time with family and friends. Private service for immediate family will be held on November 12, 2020. As Karyl was the most fabulous host, we look forward to hosting a celebration in her honor with extended family and friends when it is safer to be together. If desired, memorials may be made to the Zoological Society of Milwaukee or Children's Hospital of Wisconsin. "Autumn leaves don't fall, they fly."






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
