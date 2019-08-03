|
|
Windsor, Kate Marie left this earth on Friday July 26, 2019 to find peace with her parents and brother. She was a resident of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin and was 43 years old. At her core, Kate was a true beauty whose smile could light up a room- her unforgettable laughter, hilarious sense of humor, magnetic personality, spontaneity, generosity of spirit, unfiltered truth, and fierce loyalty were loved by those who knew her. She graduated from Brookfield East High School in 1995. She was happiest when basking in the love of her children, feeding a house full of friends and family, and driving around lake country with the windows open and radio on. She was preceded in death by her father David R. Windsor, mother Suzanne Windsor (nee Denis) and brother Chad D. Windsor. Kate is survived by her children, Joseph and Suzanna Armeli (father Joseph Armeli, Jr), and fiance Joseph Sardino. Other family and friends will cherish their memories of her. Services for Kate will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Becker Ritter Funeral Home (14075 W North Ave, Brookfield). A visitation for family and friends will take place from 4:00pm until 7:00pm; with a service to follow at 7:00pm. A private burial will take place at La Belle Cemetery in Oconomowoc. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Kate's honor to support research dedicated to finding a cure for alcoholism, and may be made to The Windsor Family Memorial at The University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy, 2409 University, A1900, Austin, TX 78712, Attn: Susan Brown. https://utdirect.utexas.edu/apps/utgiving/online/nlogon/?menu=PHWD&solicit=WFM
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 3, 2019