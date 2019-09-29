Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
5:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
More Obituaries for Katharina Huettel
Katharina "Katie" Huettel

Katharina "Katie" Huettel


1928 - 2019
Katharina "Katie" Huettel Notice
Katharina Huettel "Katie"

Germantown - (nee Eberling) Born to Eternal Life September 25, 2019. Beloved wife of Siegfried for the past 64 years. Loving mother of Harry (Gail). Proud and loving Oma of Ellie and Emma.

Katie was born in Bezdan, Yugoslavia on January 2, 1928. She immigrated to Wisconsin with her husband in 1956. Katie was a nursing assistant in the Newborn Nursery at St. Michael's for 26 years, a job she loved.

Visitation Wednesday, October 2, from 3-5 pm at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield, followed by a Service honoring Katie at 5pm. Private family interment.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
