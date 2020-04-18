|
|
Katharine Banks
Katharine ("Kato") was born at Great Lakes, Illinois, the eldest child of Glenn and Marguerite Reinier, and passed away peacefully on April 8 th 2020 at Vista Springs Timber Ridge facility in East Lansing, Michigan. She was 91 years of age. Katharine spent her childhood in the North Shore towns of Waukegan, North Chicago, and Zion, Illinois, graduating from Zion Benton Township High School in 1946. She attended Lake Forest College, and later studied Fine Art at the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. She and her family lived for many years in the Hartland/Nashotah area of Waukesha County.
She was an accomplished potter whose work was well known in Western New York and surrounding areas. Besides pottery, she was practiced in many other mediums such as printmaking, watercolor, portraiture and figure drawing, and always quick to encourage others in their artistic endeavors.
Katharine is remembered fondly by her family as not only being creative, but as being a resourceful person who loved to work with her hands. She enjoyed many hobbies including gardening, cooking, fixing things when they were broken, was an active participant in community activities, and had a lifelong passion for the outdoors. She was also an avid reader, well known at the local library in each town that she lived in. Later in life she took great joy from being in the company of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her four children, Patricia Anthony (James), Timothy Banks (Susan), Brian Banks (Susanne), Cynthia Kling (Paul); four siblings, Bart Reinier, Christopher Reinier, Lynn Nolte, and Susan Thompson; twelve grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Katharine was preceded in death by her former husband, Daniel Banks, two siblings, Peter Reinier and Barbara Reinier, and a grandson.
No formal services have been planned at this time, however the family appreciates the long list of people who have offered their condolences and graciously shared their own memories of Katharine.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 18 to Apr. 29, 2020