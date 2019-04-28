Services
Heritage Funeral Home
16880 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 901-1140
Katharine V. Steffen

Steffen, Katharine V. (Nee Novota) Reunited with her beloved husband of over 50 years, Carl R. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 age 96 years. Loving mother of Robert (Lynne). Proud grandmother of Steve (Robin) and Martin. Great-grandmother of Andrew Daigle and Damien Steffen. Also loved by other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday, April 30 at the funeral home from 4-5:45 PM with funeral service at 6 PM. Private interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Katharine was a member of the Milwaukee and Waukesha Rose Society as well as supporting the Elmbrook Humane Society and HAWS.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019
