Katherine A. Weiss

Katherine A. Weiss Notice
Weiss, Katherine A. Went to her heavenly home on June 9th, 2019 at the age of 61 years. She is preceded in death by her parents George and Anna Weiss. Most beloved sister of Susan (Weiss) Eick and her husband Daniel Eick. Adored aunt and godmother to Stephen and Joseph Eick. Also survived by aunts, uncles, and other relatives and friends. Kathy lived in Wauwatosa and attended Wisconsin Lutheran High School and Alverno College. She received her degree in nursing and began her career at Children's Hospital. For fifteen years, she operated Shining Stars Home Day Care and loved all of the children she cared for while creating an environment of exploration, reading and the love of learning. She spent many years volunteering at Bethany Lutheran Church in Milwaukee operating their food pantry and Kids for Christ program. Kathy loved her Savior Jesus Christ and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone. Visitation will be held Saturday, June 15th at St. John's Lutheran Church, 7809 Harwood Ave. Wauwatosa, from 9:00AM until the time of memorial service at 11:00 AM. Luncheon to follow in church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Ronald McDonald House, Eastern Wisconsin or to your appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019
