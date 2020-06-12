Katherine Anne CoutureMuskego - (Nee Janka) Age 83. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 11th, 2020. She was born in Waukesha on September 25th, 1936 to Joe and Madeline Janka. She graduated from Marquette University in 1958 as an RN and worked 5 years at Milwaukee County General Hospital's emergency unit. She then worked as a charge nurse at the University of Minnesota Hospital's neurosurgery unit and went on to work in various positions at West Allis hospital. As an educator, she earned her masters from UW Milwaukee in 1974. Throughout the 70s She raised 3 boys and taught nursing at Alverno college, finally resigning in 1991 after 18 years and having served as the chairperson of the nursing division. Upon completing her doctorate at UW Milwaukee in 1991, she took on a joint teaching position with UW Milwaukee and the Zablocki VA until retiring in 2012. She then worked for the Zablocki VA assisting in employee orientation and BCMA classes, finally retiring in 2016 at the age of 80. She was a lover of nature enjoying many hikes and in her later years kayaking. She was also an avid game player and puzzler with a grand sense of humor always enjoying spending time with friends and family.Preceded in death by her husband Pierre N Couture.Survived by son; Pierre "PJ" (Miriam) Couture, and granddaughters Katherine Rose Couture, and Kayla Marie Couture, son Jon-Pierre Fredric (Amy) Couture, and granddaughter Cecilia Couture, Son William Marshall (Lara) Couture, and grandson Gustavo Couture.Visitation at Hartson Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 16th from 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM. Service 2:30 PM. Interment to follow: Rural Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Nature Conservancy appreciated.