Burgard, Katherine "Kay" (Nee Martian) Passed away February 26, 2019 at the age of 98 years. Preceded in death by her parents, siblings, her grandson Teddy and other family. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Loving mom of Rennia (the late Max) Wotnoske, Linda (the late Martin) Binfet, Diana (the late Del) Porter, Juliann (the late Jim) Egide, Catherine (Robert) Smail, Leslie (Lee Ann) Burgard, Francis (Maureen) Burgard, Bradley (Denise) Burgard, Raymond Burgard, and Anna Marie (Fred) Kaifesh. Sister of Jane Gerlach, Alice Wack, Betty Wentz, and Adella Feil. Further survived by 27 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchild, a great-great grandchild, sisters-in-law, other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday March 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church 7963 S. 116th St. Visitation Monday March 5 at Schaff Funeral Home 4:00pm until 7:00 pm with Rosary at 7:00 pm. Visitation also Tuesday at St. Martin of Tours 10:00 am until 10:45 am. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2019