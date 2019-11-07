|
Katherine Calarco
Milwaukee - Katherine "Kassie" (nee Mistrioty) born into eternal life Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at age 83. Preceded into eternal life by her beloved husband Alex Calarco. Loving and devoted mother of Rose (Ron) Nettie, Joann (Dominic) Sanfelippo, Alexis Calarco, Kathy (Jerry Silbert) Calarco, Nancy Calarco, Frank (Stephanie) Calarco, Dino (Janette) Calarco and Alex (Stacie) Calarco. Youngest sister of late brother, Neso Mistrioty, and sisters, Tula (Bob) Soteropoulos, and Stella (Tom) Meir. Further survived by 14 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, and relatives.
Visitation on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 1:00pm until 3:00pm with a Trisagion Service at 2:00pm at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 10121 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa. Visitation continues on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 9:00am until Time of Funeral Service at 10:00am at ANNUNICATION GRFEEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, 9400 W. Congress St., Wauwatosa. Procession to and interment to follow at at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Wauwatosa. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The or Luther Haven appreciated.
A special thank you to her dear friend Parry Sears for her special care, kindness, and many visits. Thank you, also, to the staff at St. Anne's Salvatorian for their care over the past seven years.
Katina loved being with her family most of all. She enjoyed games with her grandkids as well as a hand of gin rummy, bingo, numerology readings, and an assortment of games at Potawatomi. Her amazing cooking led to endless unannounced Sunday guests who came for the food and stayed for the company and chaos. Her caregiving extended beyond her family and friends, as she was also known to take in wayward souls every now and then. Kassie's culinary skills prompted the opening of her restaurant, Katina's in Menomonee Falls, of which she was very proud. She is remembered by her children for her ability to handle any situation from splicing an electrical cord, to immaculately cleaning the house. She taught us all to be a tough Greek with a kind heart.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019