Katherine Catalano Venture
Old Lyme, CT - Katherine (Barocci) Catalano Venture, 82, of Old Lyme, CT, left this world on December 15, 2019. She was born on January 7, 1937, in Milwaukee, WI, to the late Louis and Mary Barocci, and she was predeceased by her brother, Robert Barocci, and an infant brother, known as Baby Barocci. She was the cherished wife of the late Richard Venture, and she leaves her three children, Andrew Mortali, Kate (Brian) Straub, and Christopher Catalano, and her brother, Thomas (Monica) Barocci, to miss her vibrant personality, dazzling intellect, quick wit, and hearty laughter. In addition to a multitude of dear friends, she leaves three nieces, two nephews, three step-grandchildren, several grand-nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog, Danny, to mourn her. Services will be at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the House of Peace (https://www.capuchincommunityservices.org/) in Milwaukee, WI, or another . Swan Funeral Home, Old Saybrook, CT, is handling arrangements.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019