Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
S66 W14325 Janesville Rd
Muskego, WI
Service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
3:00 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
S66 W14325 Janesville Rd.
Muskego, WI
Muskego - (Nee Borgeson) Went to heaven on Friday, May 13th, 2020 at the age of 97. She is survived by her sons Gerald (Georgene), and James (Cynthia). Proud grandmother of John (Deanne), Jessica, and Ronald. Great-grandmother to Brittany (Kyle), and sister Ruth "101 years old". Preceded in death by husband John, son Ronald, and granddaughter Tina Marie. Visitation will be held Friday, March 20th at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, S66 W14325 Janesville Rd., Muskego from 1:30-3:00 PM. Service 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
