Katherine Margaret Fischer
Dousman - Katherine Margaret Fischer passed June 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Mark Lewis Fischer in 1996 and her father Nicholas Keller and mother Rose Keller (Horak). Loving mother of Mark (Margaret), Karen, Wendy. Proud Grandmother of Kymn LeSage (Andy), Brendan (Joleen) Katie, Sierra Fischer, Keller Ziegler. Great Grandmother of Nicholas, Daniella, Sophia LeSage, and Jayce, Kallie, Kazden Ziegler. Katherine was born April 27, 1929 on Milwaukee's Northside. She attended Lloyd Street School and her grandson was in the same kindergarten classroom as her exactly 50 years later. She married Mark Lewis Fischer in Milwaukee in 1952. The two moved to St. Marcus, Texas for his Army basic training prior to him fighting in the Korean War. They raised their three children in Milwaukee, Brown Deer, and Merton- Mark (Margaret), Karen, and Wendy.
Katherine worked her first job rolling cigars, then cut and sewed gloves and did some modeling jobs till she got a job with the Phone company as a Telephone Operator. At 40 years of age she obtained her GED and went to cosmetology school and got a job as a hairstylist at "Erik of Norway". She loved styling hair for most of her adult life into her late 70's. In 1984, she and her husband Mark moved to a retirement community in Sun Lakes, Arizona. She was quite the artist, painting gourds, quilting and sewing. She loved swimming, line dancing and the jitterbug. Her husband Mark passed in 1996, and in 2010, she moved back to Wisconsin. She settled into a wonderful community at Three Pillars Senior Living in Dousman, Wisconsin where she had caring friends and nurses. She had a wonderful life. She was a kind mother that always had a beautiful smile when she saw those she knew. In lieu of flowers any donations can be made to Three Pillars Senior Living, 410 N Main St, Dousman, WI 53118, or a charity of your choice
.