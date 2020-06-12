Katherine P. Marrs
1928 - 2020
Katherine P. Marrs

Katherine P. Marrs (Kate), 1928-2020, remarkable woman, mother and friend, died May 2, 2020. She was born on October 26, 1928 in Evanston, Il.

Kate had a zest for life that she carried with her whether she was striving for healing racism, swimming in her beloved Pine Lake, race walking, listening to jazz and drinking espresso, or making her daughter's favorite crescent rolls.

Kate is survived by family, friends and a community who will miss her appreciation of diversity and her ability to make a difference in the lives of people wherever she went. Kate's family will host a celebration of her life in the fall.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to your favorite animal shelter; the Madison Institute for Healing Racism, c/o Tehmina Islam, 2809 Commercial Ave., Madison, WI 52704, OR United Nations Association-Greater Milwaukee, PO Box 511638, Milwaukee, WI 53201.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
