Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
9303 S. Chicago Ave.
Oak Creek, WI
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
9303 S. Chicago Ave.
Oak Creek, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
9303 S. Chicago Ave.
Oak Creek, WI
Kathleen A. (Bloskis) Bishop

Kathleen A. (Bloskis) Bishop Notice
Kathleen A. (Bloskis) Bishop

- - After a long illness, Kathy went to Heaven surrounded by her loving husband and friends on September 6th, 2019 at the age of 61. Loving wife of 33 years to Marty, who adores her. Cherished sister of Jim (Lori) Bloskis and Tom (Pam) Bloskis. Beloved sister-in-law of Connie Burns and Daniel (Virginia) Bishop. Preceded in death by her parents Sylvester and Louise, parents-in-law Donald and Violet Bishop. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 10th, at the funeral home from 4-7pm and again on Wednesday, September 11th, at St. Matthew Catholic Church (9303 S. Chicago Ave. Oak Creek) from 9-11am. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11am. Burial to take place at St. Matthew Catholic Church Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 10, 2019
