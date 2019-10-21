|
Kathleen A. "Kathy" Cocking
Cedarburg - Fri. Oct. 18, 2019 age 72 years. Beloved wife of Michael Cocking, loving mother of Colleen (Anthony) Polston, Meghan (Timothy) Posnanski and Heather Cocking. Proud "Seanma" of Michael, Edith, Ainsley, Jack, Mariel, Norah and James. Further survived by her cousin Diane Kopplin, along with other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by her parents Lester and Edith Nagy. Mass of Christian Burial 3:30PM on Thurs. Oct. 24 at St. Francis Borgia Church-North, 1375 Covered Bridge Road in Cedarburg. Visitation at CHURCH on Thurs. from 1:30-3:15PM. Private Interment Resurrection Cemetery in Mequon, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019