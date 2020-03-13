Services
Hafemeister Funeral Home
611 East Main Street
Watertown, WI 53094
(920) 261-2218
Kathleen A. Compton


1938 - 2020
Kathleen A. Compton Notice
Kathleen A. Compton

Kathleen A. Compton, long-time resident of Hubertus, WI, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the age of 81.

Kathy was an educator in the Richfield and Germantown School Districts for over 55 years where she taught more than 2000 children. She is well remembered by many of her students.

She was born in Watertown, WI on August 3, 1938 to Chet and Marge Blaese. Kathy attended St. Bernard's Catholic Church and School and Watertown High School. Kathy graduated from Whitewater College in Whitewater, WI in 1962.

Kathy is survived by a son, David Compton of Cedar Grove, WI and a daughter, Amy Compton Schraeder of Bradenton, FL. She is also survived by her 3 grandsons Luke, Brett and Beau and son-in law Rick Schraeder.

Kathy is also survived by 4 sisters and many nieces and nephews all over the country.

Kathy's family and friends wish to express their appreciation and thanks to the loving staff and caregivers at Azura Memory Care in Oconomowoc, WI.

A Memorial Service will take place at a later date at Hafemeister Funeral Home and St. Bernard Catholic Church in Watertown, WI.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
