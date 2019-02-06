|
Fitzpatrick, Kathleen A (Nee Haske) Found peace February 5, 2019 at the age of 80. Loving wife of Dennis. Dear mother of Susan (Jim), Renee (Chuck), and Tim (Brenda). Dear grandma of Kayla, Kyle, Loren, and Tyler. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Memorial gathering Friday February 8, 2019 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME (3774 E Underwood Ave Cudahy) from 4 PM until time of Memorial services at 6PM. To receive this obit/directions text 1833881 to 414-301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019