Kathleen A. Gregovich
Kathleen A. Gregovich

Butler - (Nee Duffek) Born to Eternal Life July 23, 2020 at the age of 75. Loving Wife of John Gregovich. Beloved mother of Christopher (Lisa), Patrick (Carol), Joseph (Christina) Seitz. Dear grandma of Tonette, Samuel, Sean, Sophia, Isabella, Nicholas and Brianna Seitz. Sister of Daniel (Arlene) Duffek and the late Diana (John) Krivitz. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Kathleen worked at Quarles & Brady as an Intellectual Property Legal Secretary and a Secretarial work coordinator for 28 years and was very active in the American Liver Foundation.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Jose Franco and the Froedtert Medical staff for all their care given to Kathleen.

A visitation will be held at St. Agnes Church (12801 W. Fairmount Ave., Butler, WI) on Wednesday July 29, 2020 from 10 - 10:45 AM with the Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11 AM. (Face Masks suggested). Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Agnes Church would be appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
St. Agnes Church
JUL
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
