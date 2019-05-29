|
|
Jewell, Kathleen A. (Nee Peters) Passed away Friday, May 24th, 2019, at the age of 68 years. Loving Mother of Charles Jewell II. Dear Sister of Madge (the late Rolf) Goercke, Kenny (Sandy) Peters, Kevin (LuAnne) Peters and William Winget. Beloved companion of Kirk Chapin for many years. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Phyllis Peters and sister Kayla Winget. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. We would like to thank everyone for your thoughts and prayers during her long fight with cancer. She loved all of you. To receive this obituary/directions text 1847374 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019