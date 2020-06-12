Kathleen A. KellyWauwatosa - age 71, formerly of Wauwatosa passed away June 10, 2020. She was born December 11, 1948 to Richard and Geraldine (nee Leib) Kelly. Kathleen lived a wonderful and fulfilling life. Kathleen and her mother Geraldine shared a close companionship and travelled extensively with each other. Some of Kathleen's other hobbies included listening to music and attending all the summer festivals, visiting the library, and collecting stuffed animals. Anyone who knew her will remember her sweet and warm personality that will be greatly missed. She is survived by her sisters Patricia (Daniel) Kozik and Virginia Kelly; nieces Alexandria (Chris) Setter and Emily (Evan) Perigo; great-nephews Ryder and Summit Setter and many cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Natural burial will take place at Prairie Home Cemetery, Waukesha.