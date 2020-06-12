Kathleen A. Kelly
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen A. Kelly

Wauwatosa - age 71, formerly of Wauwatosa passed away June 10, 2020. She was born December 11, 1948 to Richard and Geraldine (nee Leib) Kelly. Kathleen lived a wonderful and fulfilling life. Kathleen and her mother Geraldine shared a close companionship and travelled extensively with each other. Some of Kathleen's other hobbies included listening to music and attending all the summer festivals, visiting the library, and collecting stuffed animals. Anyone who knew her will remember her sweet and warm personality that will be greatly missed. She is survived by her sisters Patricia (Daniel) Kozik and Virginia Kelly; nieces Alexandria (Chris) Setter and Emily (Evan) Perigo; great-nephews Ryder and Summit Setter and many cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Natural burial will take place at Prairie Home Cemetery, Waukesha.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home
1110 South Grand Avenue
Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 547-4035
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved