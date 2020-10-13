Kathleen "Kathy" A LiebnerWest Bend - Formerly of Milwaukee passed away Sunday October 11th 2020 at the age of 78. She was a retired school secretary from MPS for 30 + years. She loved to travel, garden, and spend time with her family and friends and loved to take photos (lots of photos). Survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Richard Liebner. She is further survived by Neal (Ann) Russo, Bill (Tosca) Russo, Tim Russo, Laura (LeRoy) Liebner, Larry (Candace) Liebner and Linda Liebner. Grandchildren Michael (Lariza) Russo, Ryan Liebner, Ashley Liebner, Natalie Johnson, Taylor Liebner, Jessica LaValley, and Tim LaValley. Great grandchild Emma Russo. Other family members and friends. Visitation Thursday October 22, 2020 at New Life Church (11919 W Bradley Rd) from 10 AM until 12 Noon. Committal Wisconsin Memorial Park. Kathy felt her and Richard's greatest assets are their chidren and grandchildren