1/
Kathleen A. "Kathy" Liebner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen "Kathy" A Liebner

West Bend - Formerly of Milwaukee passed away Sunday October 11th 2020 at the age of 78. She was a retired school secretary from MPS for 30 + years. She loved to travel, garden, and spend time with her family and friends and loved to take photos (lots of photos). Survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Richard Liebner. She is further survived by Neal (Ann) Russo, Bill (Tosca) Russo, Tim Russo, Laura (LeRoy) Liebner, Larry (Candace) Liebner and Linda Liebner. Grandchildren Michael (Lariza) Russo, Ryan Liebner, Ashley Liebner, Natalie Johnson, Taylor Liebner, Jessica LaValley, and Tim LaValley. Great grandchild Emma Russo. Other family members and friends. Visitation Thursday October 22, 2020 at New Life Church (11919 W Bradley Rd) from 10 AM until 12 Noon. Committal Wisconsin Memorial Park. Kathy felt her and Richard's greatest assets are their chidren and grandchildren






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved