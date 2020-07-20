1/1
Kathleen A. "Kathy" Nimmer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen A. "Kathy" Nimmer

Found her peace and joined the angels on Sunday, July 19, 2020, age 70. Loving sister of Nancy (Dennis) Block and Thomas (Julie) Kobylinski. Special aunt of Melissa (Ben), Jennifer and Dennis Jr. (Tracey). Great aunt of Austin and special Grande of Alyse and Noah. Further survived by other family members and many friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Gordon "Gordy" and her mother Dorothy "Dot."

Gathering will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 5-6PM. Memorial service at 6PM.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 20 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved