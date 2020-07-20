Kathleen A. "Kathy" NimmerFound her peace and joined the angels on Sunday, July 19, 2020, age 70. Loving sister of Nancy (Dennis) Block and Thomas (Julie) Kobylinski. Special aunt of Melissa (Ben), Jennifer and Dennis Jr. (Tracey). Great aunt of Austin and special Grande of Alyse and Noah. Further survived by other family members and many friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Gordon "Gordy" and her mother Dorothy "Dot."Gathering will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 5-6PM. Memorial service at 6PM.