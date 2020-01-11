|
Kathleen A. Schinner (nee Polzin)
La Jolla, Calif - Kathleen A. Schinner (nee Polzin), 62, formerly of Mequon, Wis., passed away Dec. 21, 2019 in La Jolla, Calif., after a hard fought battle with cancer. Kathy loved the beach and year-round cycling that the West Coast offered her. She enjoyed a good Packers party and always gave generously of her time to family and friends. Kathy was strong, brave and selfless. She dearly loved her children, Courtney (Ben) Heath, Amy (fiancé Mitch Ecker) and Matthew. Her family and many friends will miss her greatly. A celebration of Kathy's life will be held Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the River Room, 1218 13th Ave., Grafton, Wis. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the MACC Fund are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020