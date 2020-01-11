Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
River Room
1218 13th Ave
Grafton, WI
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Schinner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen A. (Polzin) Schinner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen A. (Polzin) Schinner Notice
Kathleen A. Schinner (nee Polzin)

La Jolla, Calif - Kathleen A. Schinner (nee Polzin), 62, formerly of Mequon, Wis., passed away Dec. 21, 2019 in La Jolla, Calif., after a hard fought battle with cancer. Kathy loved the beach and year-round cycling that the West Coast offered her. She enjoyed a good Packers party and always gave generously of her time to family and friends. Kathy was strong, brave and selfless. She dearly loved her children, Courtney (Ben) Heath, Amy (fiancé Mitch Ecker) and Matthew. Her family and many friends will miss her greatly. A celebration of Kathy's life will be held Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the River Room, 1218 13th Ave., Grafton, Wis. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the MACC Fund are appreciated.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline