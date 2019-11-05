|
Kathleen A. Stapelfeldt
Slinger - Kathleen Ann Stapelfeldt (nee Chambers), age 85, passed away quietly at her home Sunday, November 3, 2019. Kathy was born in Redwing, Minnesota on September 22, 1934, the daughter of Frank and Margaret Chambers. Kathy grew up in Milwaukee, graduating from Solomon Juneau High School. After High School, Kathy was one of the first students to receive her degree in Dental Hygiene from Marquette University in 1954. That same year, Kathy went on to marry her loving husband of 49 years, Rudolf Stapelfeldt on September 18, 1954. Together, they started a family and settled down in Milwaukee, where Rudy worked as a Cabinet Maker and Kathy worked as a Dental Hygienist. Later, they would move to Menomonee Falls and Germantown. It was in Germantown that Rudy and Kathy bought a farm (aka Stapelfeldt Someday), and began their adventure as farmers. Always active in the community, they were founding members of the Lutheran Church of the Living Christ. In 1984, Kathy co-founded Dental Power, a temporary service company for hygienists, with two of her very close friends. Kathy and Rudy both retired in 1993, moving to Crivitz, WI where they remodeled their dream lake home and went on to enjoy numerous family and friend gatherings. Kathy had many talents and interests, as she was an extremely accomplished quilt-maker, cook, gardener, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, community volunteer and friend. Kathy loved to travel with friends and family.
Kathy is survived by her four children, Werner (Helen) Stapelfeldt, Laurie (Gary) Powers, David (Kim) Stapelfeldt, and Amy (Chris) Kruk; eight grandchildren, Andy, Chris, Katy, Jodi, Megan, Rachael, Sarah, and Jacob; ten great-grandchildren, Mason, Riley, Jeremy, Dallas, Madison, Kennedy, Jackson, Lincoln, Lucas, and Peyton; one sibling, Bill Chambers; and many nieces and nephews. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Rudy; and sister, Peggy Tiedt.
Memorial services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Menomonee Falls. Friends may greet the family from 1:00 PM until the time of the services at the funeral home on Friday. A special thank you to the staff at Aurora Healthcare, Serenity Villa and Horizon Hospice. The family would ask that in-lieu of flowers, donations be made to Lutheran Church of the Living Christ in Germantown in Kathy's name.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019