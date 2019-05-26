Services
Kathleen A. "Kate" Terskan

Terskan, Kathleen "Kate" A. Passed away May 18, 2019 at the age of 73 years. Preceded in death by her parents Emil and Anne. Loving sister of Sharon (the late Burt) Wild. Dear cousin of Nancy McLean, William (Judy) Sadkovich, James (Maria) Sadkovich, Barbara (John) Mallon, Lee (Susan) Teshner, Patricia Crerar, and the late Susan Sadkovich. Dear friend of Carol Graham. Further survived by other family and friends. Private Memorial Services to be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019
