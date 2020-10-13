Kathleen Ann BeisbierBorn to the late Frank N. Beisbier and Kathryn M. Beisbier. She departed this walk of life and began her eternal journey of life with her Heavenly Father on October 3, 2020 at the age of 77 years old.Kathleen confessed faith in Jesus Christ in 1995 under the leadership of Pastor John Dailey of New Testament Central City Church of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and baptized at Crossroads Community Church of New Berlin, Wisconsin on September 28, 1997.Kathleen leaves to cherish her memory her extended family: Marvia (Rena) Auffant, Dalia Auffant, Joshua Auffant, Joseph Auffant, Vernita Dailey, John Dailey, Wyonne Holland, Linda Paredes and the Coopwood Family.Private interment will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park Cemetery, where Kathleen will be laid to rest with her parents.