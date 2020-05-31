Kathleen C. Foster
Kathleen C. Foster

Brookfield - Born to eternal life Saturday, May 23, 2020, age 77 with her daughters by her side. Loving mom and best friend to Jenny, Katie and Chrissie. Preceded in death by her husband Stephen. Caring sister of the late Robert (late Marilyn), Richard (Mary Beth) and William (Jane) Cordie. Survived by other relatives and many friends. Kathy was sweet, kind and brave and such a shining light in the world. Kathy was easy to talk to and so much fun to be around. Kathy loved to garden and had beautiful flowers for everyone to enjoy. She was a longtime parish member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was loved by many and will be missed dearly. A private family service was held.

Donations may be made in her name to: St. Joseph Catholic Church, 12130 W Center Street, Wauwatosa, WI 53222-4096

https://www.stjoetosa.com or to Susan G. Komen, 2025 W Oklahoma Avenue, Suite 116, Milwaukee, WI 53215

https://komenwisconsin.org




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 31, 2020.
