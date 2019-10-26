Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
Kathleen Carlson "Kathie" Tripp

Kathleen Carlson "Kathie" Tripp Notice
Kathleen Carlson Tripp "Kathie"

Greendale - Friday, October 25, 2019 age 73 years. Beloved wife for 15 years of the late Robert "Bob" Tripp. Loving mother of Jeremy (Christi Greene) Jagodzinski and Jessi (Shannon) Trevithick. Cherished grandma of Erynn Kelly, Evan and Alex Trevithick. Dear great-grandma of Stella. Proud daughter of Walter and the late Doris Carlson. Beloved sister of Jeanne (Richard Rosolek) Carlson, Eileen (Bill) Weyers. Also survived by other family members and friends.

Memorial Visitation at the Funeral Home on SATURDAY, November 2, 2019 from 11:00AM-1:00 P.M. Memorial Service at 1:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Aurora At Home Zilber Family Hospice are appreciated.

Kathie filled this world with love and kindness. If in doubt, always be kind to one another.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019
