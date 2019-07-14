|
Cianciolo, Kathleen (Nee Byrnes) Peacefully entered into Eternal Life on July 10, 2019, at the age of 84, reuniting with her beloved husband Tony, son Steve and daughter Mary Strong. Loving mother of Linda (the late Dale) Pasbrig, John (Debbie), Chris (Dave) Carpentier, Michael (Zurita) and Tony. Cherished grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Dear mother-in-law of Laurie (Steve) Dembiec and Dave Strong. Also survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and good friends. Visitation at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK-CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES, 13235 W. Capitol Dr on Sunday July 21 from 12:30 PM until time of Memorial Service at 1:30 PM. Private entombment to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kathleen's name may be directed to the Huntington's Disease Society of America.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from July 14 to July 17, 2019