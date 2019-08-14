Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:45 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
5:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Collin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen "Kelly" Collin

Add a Memory
Kathleen "Kelly" Collin Notice
Collin, Kathleen "Kelly" (Nee McMahon) On August 11, 2019, Kelly, loving wife, mother of three daughters, grandmother of five grandchildren, passed away at the age of 74. Kelly was born on January 2, 1945 in Washington, D.C. She and her husband, Tom Collin, raised Jenny, Maggy, and Katy. She taught first grade students at Siefert Elementary in Milwaukee. She loved spending time with her family, reading, and cooking. She passed away at 5:30 pm on Sunday, a time that she spent every week hosting a Sunday dinner at her house for her daughters and their families. Her daughters were honored to celebrate her last Sunday dinner by her side. She left us too soon but with more than one lifetime-worth of kindness, humor, laughter, full bellies and of course love. She leaves behind her husband, Tom; her daughters, Jenny, Maggy, and Katy; her sons-in-law Dan, Dan, and Matt; and her grandchildren, Will, Charlie, Eleanor, Noelle, and Amelia. Her visitation will be held at the Funeral Home, Saturday, August 17th from 3 - 4:45 pm. The memorial service will follow at 5 pm. Kelly requested that gatherers wear green for her celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wisconsin Reading Corps.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline