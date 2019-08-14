|
Collin, Kathleen "Kelly" (Nee McMahon) On August 11, 2019, Kelly, loving wife, mother of three daughters, grandmother of five grandchildren, passed away at the age of 74. Kelly was born on January 2, 1945 in Washington, D.C. She and her husband, Tom Collin, raised Jenny, Maggy, and Katy. She taught first grade students at Siefert Elementary in Milwaukee. She loved spending time with her family, reading, and cooking. She passed away at 5:30 pm on Sunday, a time that she spent every week hosting a Sunday dinner at her house for her daughters and their families. Her daughters were honored to celebrate her last Sunday dinner by her side. She left us too soon but with more than one lifetime-worth of kindness, humor, laughter, full bellies and of course love. She leaves behind her husband, Tom; her daughters, Jenny, Maggy, and Katy; her sons-in-law Dan, Dan, and Matt; and her grandchildren, Will, Charlie, Eleanor, Noelle, and Amelia. Her visitation will be held at the Funeral Home, Saturday, August 17th from 3 - 4:45 pm. The memorial service will follow at 5 pm. Kelly requested that gatherers wear green for her celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wisconsin Reading Corps.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019