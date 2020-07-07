Kathleen "Kathy" D. KannassBrookfield - (Nee Klug) Born to Charles and Olga Klug in November, 1935. Took her last breath at home with her children beside her during the Lord's Prayer on Sunday July 5, 2020. True to her beautiful heart, her last words were "I love you." Preceded in death by her husband David, son Jonathan (Sandy), and daughter-in-law Lisa. Always loved, cherished, and exceedingly missed by her children, Mary Martha, James (Martha Kannas), and Kathleen (Mike Pincus) and her precious grandchildren, Leah and Eve Kannas, and Matthew and Mark Pincus. Dearest Granny to Ridhi and Rishani Mohan. Loving sister-in-law to Minerva.Kathy was a dedicated and enthusiastic teacher and taught at St. Raphael for 20 years. Most of all, Kathy loved spending time with family in northern Wisconsin and was completely devoted to God and her family.Special thanks to Dr. Hamel and Dr. Boujelbane for their loving and extraordinary care.Private family service and interment were held at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Please join the family for a service of Christian Memorial in the future following the pandemic."All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother" --- Abraham Lincoln.