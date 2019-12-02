|
Kathleen "Kathy" Donahue
West Bend - (nee O'Mahar), age 78 years, of West Bend, formerly of Grafton and Milwaukee, was called home to be with the Lord on Thankgiving Morning, Nov. 28, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Kathy was born on May 15, 1941 in Milwaukee to Thomas and Josephine O'Mahar (Burbach). She married David P. "Dave" Donahue on June 24, 1961 at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Milwaukee.
Visitation Wed. Dec. 4, 2019 - 11:30am - 1:00pm at Holy Angels Catholic Church (138 N 8th Avenue - West Bend, WI 53095).
Mass at 1:00pm. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery Milwaukee. Memorials: Masses to Holy Angels or to a memorial of your choice.
