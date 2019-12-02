Services
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service
1315 W WASHINGTON ST
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 334-2776
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Donahue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen "Kathy" Donahue

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen "Kathy" Donahue Notice
Kathleen "Kathy" Donahue

West Bend - (nee O'Mahar), age 78 years, of West Bend, formerly of Grafton and Milwaukee, was called home to be with the Lord on Thankgiving Morning, Nov. 28, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Kathy was born on May 15, 1941 in Milwaukee to Thomas and Josephine O'Mahar (Burbach). She married David P. "Dave" Donahue on June 24, 1961 at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Milwaukee.

Visitation Wed. Dec. 4, 2019 - 11:30am - 1:00pm at Holy Angels Catholic Church (138 N 8th Avenue - West Bend, WI 53095).

Mass at 1:00pm. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery Milwaukee. Memorials: Masses to Holy Angels or to a memorial of your choice.

For online condolences visit myrhum-patten.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline