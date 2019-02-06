|
Donnell (Argentati), Kathleen "Sid" (Nee Sterling) Entered God's loving arms on February 4, 2019 at age 84. Lovingly survived by her children Deb (Jerry) Sobczak, Carrie Haselow, Mary Beth (the late Nick) Alvarez and Mic (Patty) Donnell Jr. Cherished grandma of Greg (Jessica), Katie (Ricky), Michael, Kim, Leslie, Michael III, Jessica (Gunnar) Ajay (Natalie), Danielle, Nicole (Nate), Kori (Zach) and Rachel. Great "Grammie" of Kevin, Abbie, Vinney, Jake, Carter, Layla, Eliana, Izzie, Logan, Max, Benson, Kendrick and Josiah. Caring sister, sister in law and aunt to many. She is preceded in death by her husbands Ernest Argentati and Michael Donnell. Kathy was the school secretary at St. Joan Antida High School from 1974-1978. She later owned Sid's Place where she worked for 22 years before retiring to spend time with family. Visitation will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church (3100 S. 41st St., Milwaukee, WI) on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 4-5:45 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 6 PM. Private interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019