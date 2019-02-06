|
|
Evert, Kathleen E. (Nee Griffiths) Passed away surrounded by family on January 26, 2019. Beloved wife of Roy for 55 years. Loving mother of Christine (Bill) Thompson, Linda (Wayne Komarek) and Dean (Ashley). Proud grandmother of Rose (Carl) Hellmers, Grace Thompson, Connor, Claire, Morgan and Millie Evert. Further survived by brothers David and Donald Griffiths. Kathleen worked at Lakeside laboratories in Milwaukee and later at the Pauline Haass Library in Sussex. Memorial gathering at the funeral home on Saturday, February 9 from 10 AM until a Time of Remembrance at Noon. In lieu of flowers a donation to the would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019