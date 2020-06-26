Kathleen E. Finch(nee Kummers) Found peace on Monday, June 22, 2020, Age 76. Reunited in heaven with her husband, Roger Finch Sr.; son Roger Finch Jr.; daughter Melissa Brosius and granddaughter Kiersten. Cherished mother of Kimberly Finch, Lisa (Kendall) Sneide and Tammi (Neil) Mattson. Devoted grandma of Brandon, Kayla, Abby, Brittney, Jordan, Zak, Dino, Nicole, Rachel. Dear mother-in-law of John Brosius. Dear sister of Janis (Mike) Kling, Beth (the late Roger) Anderson and the late Don Kummers. Kathy was a "Proud GiGi" of 10 and is further survived by longtime dearest friend Charlene Unger, a brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.Kathy's family will host a Memorial Visitation on Monday, June 29, 2020, 3-6:00 PM at MESSIAH EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2015 E. Fernwood Ave. (Social distancing recommendations will be followed). Memorial Service at 6:00 PM. Kathy was a Pre-School teacher at her church and had a deep love for gardening. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated. You were loved and will be missed!