Kathleen E. Finch
Kathleen E. Finch

(nee Kummers) Found peace on Monday, June 22, 2020, Age 76. Reunited in heaven with her husband, Roger Finch Sr.; son Roger Finch Jr.; daughter Melissa Brosius and granddaughter Kiersten. Cherished mother of Kimberly Finch, Lisa (Kendall) Sneide and Tammi (Neil) Mattson. Devoted grandma of Brandon, Kayla, Abby, Brittney, Jordan, Zak, Dino, Nicole, Rachel. Dear mother-in-law of John Brosius. Dear sister of Janis (Mike) Kling, Beth (the late Roger) Anderson and the late Don Kummers. Kathy was a "Proud GiGi" of 10 and is further survived by longtime dearest friend Charlene Unger, a brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Kathy's family will host a Memorial Visitation on Monday, June 29, 2020, 3-6:00 PM at MESSIAH EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2015 E. Fernwood Ave. (Social distancing recommendations will be followed). Memorial Service at 6:00 PM. Kathy was a Pre-School teacher at her church and had a deep love for gardening. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated. You were loved and will be missed!








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
MESSIAH EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH
JUN
29
Memorial service
06:00 PM
MESSIAH EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH
Funeral services provided by
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 25, 2020
My condolences to the entire family. I know how close knit your family was and how much she meant to you all. My prayers are with all of you in this difficult time. Lots of love sent from the Kromraj family.
Sarah
Friend
June 25, 2020
My deepest sympathy and condolences to the family.
Brian Faulkner
Friend
June 25, 2020
you were the best mom ever. I will miss you more than you will ever kn . You were my rock... I love you mom
Tammi mattson
Daughter
June 25, 2020
Richard Wasielewski
June 25, 2020
Reason Bay View "Class of 62" was the Greatest!



Richard Wasielewski
June 25, 2020
My sympathy to Tammi and family as well as all other friends and family. Rest In Peace.
Jennifer Szukalski
June 25, 2020
ur sympathies to the family.
Tom and Sharon Zyszkiewicz
Friend
