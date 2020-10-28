Kathleen E. "Kathy" Marsolek
Lakewood - passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020. Kathy is survived by her loving husband Kenneth, of 65 years; her daughter Karen (Paul) Rozek; grandchildren Bryan (Jenny) Rozek, Kathryn Rozek; her great granddaughter Lilyann Rozek; her sister Jill (Dennis) Hollman and sister-in-law Jackie Host along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, her infant daughter Mary and her brothers Gratton Host and Howard (the late Barbara) Host.
Kathy retired, after 31 years, from Allen-Bradley; she was also an avid reader. She will be dearly missed.
Services will be held at Max A Sass & Sons Funeral Home (8910 W Drexel Ave, Franklin) on Saturday, October 31. A visitation will be held from 9:30 am until time of service at 11 am.
In lieu of flowers, donation appreciated to the American Cancer Society
.