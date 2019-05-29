Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
930 Main Street
Mukwonago, WI 53149
(262) 363-7126
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Moede
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen E. "Kathy" Moede

Notice Condolences Flowers

Kathleen E. "Kathy" Moede Notice
Moede, Kathleen E. "Kathy" Of Delavan, formerly Waterford. Passed away peacefully, with her family at her side on May 21, 2019 at the age of 68, reunited with her beloved husband Gene. Loving mother of Leeann (John) Hibicke. Devoted daughter of Betty Andritsch. Beloved sister of Dan Andritsch, Bill (LaDonna) Andritsch, Dave (Nancy) Andritsch, Brian (Nancy) Andritsch, and Diane (Rick) Saari. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home (930 Main St., Mukwonago) on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 1:00PM until the time of Memorial Service at 3:00PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or The Program, in Kathy's name, deeply appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline