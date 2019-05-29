|
|
Moede, Kathleen E. "Kathy" Of Delavan, formerly Waterford. Passed away peacefully, with her family at her side on May 21, 2019 at the age of 68, reunited with her beloved husband Gene. Loving mother of Leeann (John) Hibicke. Devoted daughter of Betty Andritsch. Beloved sister of Dan Andritsch, Bill (LaDonna) Andritsch, Dave (Nancy) Andritsch, Brian (Nancy) Andritsch, and Diane (Rick) Saari. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home (930 Main St., Mukwonago) on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 1:00PM until the time of Memorial Service at 3:00PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or The Program, in Kathy's name, deeply appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019