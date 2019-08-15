Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 549-0659
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Genevieve Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Genevieve Miller Notice
Miller, Kathleen Genevieve (Nee Buss) Went Home to the Lord's Eternal Garden on August 12, 2019, age 75 years. Beloved wife of Tom for 46 wonderful years. Dear mother of Karrin Miller and Kirk (Emily) Miller. Loving grandmother of Lauren and August, Sydney and Jazzton. Dearest sister of Karen (Richard) Rose and Dick Buss. Sister-in-law of Marilyn Urbaniak, Dorothy Unger, George Jr. (Chris) Miller and Jim (Pat) Miller. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Kathleen was retired from the Oconomowoc School District where she served as Registrar, with 27 years of service. Visitation Sunday August 18, from 1 - 3 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha, ( 4 blocks south of I-94 on the corner of J and JJ), with Funeral Service at 3 PM. To receive this obit / directions, text 1854969 to 414 301-6422.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline