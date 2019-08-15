|
Miller, Kathleen Genevieve (Nee Buss) Went Home to the Lord's Eternal Garden on August 12, 2019, age 75 years. Beloved wife of Tom for 46 wonderful years. Dear mother of Karrin Miller and Kirk (Emily) Miller. Loving grandmother of Lauren and August, Sydney and Jazzton. Dearest sister of Karen (Richard) Rose and Dick Buss. Sister-in-law of Marilyn Urbaniak, Dorothy Unger, George Jr. (Chris) Miller and Jim (Pat) Miller. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Kathleen was retired from the Oconomowoc School District where she served as Registrar, with 27 years of service. Visitation Sunday August 18, from 1 - 3 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha, ( 4 blocks south of I-94 on the corner of J and JJ), with Funeral Service at 3 PM. To receive this obit / directions, text 1854969 to 414 301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 15, 2019