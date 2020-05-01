Kathleen "Kate" Herriges (nee Roe)



Milwaukee - Kathleen Mary Herriges (nee Roe) died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the age of 84. Preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, John Phillip Herriges and her parents, Harry & Edna Roe and sister Carol. Mother of Rose Herriges, Clare Herriges (companion Felipe Rodriguez Escobar) and Joan Herriges (companion Hartwin Just). Grandmother of Wolken and Jethro Gutierrez Herriges. Survived by sisters and brothers-in-law Carol & Lloyd Barnes, Christel Herriges, James & Marianne Herriges, Estelle (Mert) Rawski, Kenneth Willms, and Tom & Nora Herriges. Further survived by nieces, nephews, and friends.



Kate liked working in her yard and garden and "cut the back 40" on her riding mower through last summer. Staunch resident of Milwaukee's south side her entire life. Former employee of St. Luke's hospital for 23 years. She will be remembered for her easy laugh and spunky personality. An invitation will be made to family and friends to gather for a memorial service after state health restrictions are removed.













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store