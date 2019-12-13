|
Kathleen Jan Borders
Kathleen Jan Borders passed away December 10, 2019. She was born in Dowagiac, Michigan on March 8, 1948, the first born child of Lisle and Kathleen Sagers Borders. She grew up in the Kalamazoo area and graduated from Portage Northern High School. She moved to California where she lived and worked for many years before moving to Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1988.
She is survived by her sisters, Deb (Jim) Gundersen of Scottville, MI and Barbara Jo Powers of Portage,MI, several nieces, nephews, cousins and one aunt, Eleanor Mesko. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, Doyle Powers.
She was a longtime member of Bay View United Methodist Church, Milwaukee. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Memorial donation can be made to Bay View United Methodist Church or a .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019