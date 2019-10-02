|
|
Kathleen Kiesgen
Waukesha - (nee Quinn). Formerly of Chicago. Found peace on on Friday, September 27, 2019, at the age of 68 years. Beloved wife of the late Kim Kiesgen. Loving mother of Kyle (Angela), Kristopher (Shannon) and Kevin (Amy) Kiesgen and Kathryn (Corey) McConnell. Loving grandmother to Kallan Kiesgen and Hailey, Kennedy and Conner Kiesgen; Kaden and Kamren Kiesgen and Liam and Emma McConnell. Dear sister of brother-in-law to Mary Jo (Robert) Smith, the late William (Barbara) Quinn, Kevin Quinn, Barbara (Michael) Brennan, Caren (Thomas) Bazarek, and Patricia (Richard) Olson. Dear sister-in-law of Robbin (Robert) Holder, and Kelly (Shawn) Timmerman, Kurt Kiesgen and Kenneth Kiesgen. Kathy is also loved and will be missed by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents William and Mary Quinn.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, October 5 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield, from 3:00 PM, until time of Memorial Service at 5:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to AngelsGrace Hospice appreciated.
To receive this obit/directions text
1858787 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019