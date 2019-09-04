|
Stoltmann, Kathleen L. Stoltmann, Kathleen L. (Martin). Passed to eternal life April 3, 2019, age 82. Beloved wife for 56 years of Donald (Late). Mother of Thomas, Kirsten, Andrew (Heidi Olson), and the late Mathew Stoltmann. Grandmother of Violet Ruby, Karleigh, and Kole Stoltmann. Fond sister of the late Gordon, Beverly (Ward), Ronald, and surviving Rollie, and Norman Martin. Kathy graduated from Bayview High School in 1954 and earned a B.A. from UW-Milwaukee in 1958. She worked for the Milwaukee Federated Library System. Retiring from the Shorewood Library in 1998. Kathy was proud of her families Great Lakes maritime heritage. Her grandfather Edward and father Roland J. were born on Beaver Island, MI. Both became rail car ferry Captains for Grand Trunk. Charles Bavry, her mother Viola's father, was the Lighthouse Keeper at the Sturgeon Bay, WI, Pilot Island, WI, and the Grand Haven, MI lights. A small family memorial will be held. Direct any contributions to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund @ www.curealz.org. Arrangements by Jowett Family Home, M.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019