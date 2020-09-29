1/1
Kathleen Louise Mudrock
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Louise Mudrock

Sister Bay - Kathleen "Kathy" Louise Mudrock, 76, of Sister Bay, died peacefully at home, September 24, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Born July 25, 1944 to the late Bernard and Gertrude (Arneson) Kahrhoff.

Survived by her loving and caring husband, Jerry of Sister Bay; two children, daughter, Lynda Pietruszka of Sister Bay, and son, Brian (Kathy) Mudrock of Greendale; four precious granddaughters, Breana (Tyler) Galeazzi, Holly (Neal) Stineman, Emily Pietruszka, and Madeline Pietruszka.

Due to COVID-19, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 at Stella Maris Parish-Sister Bay site with Father Thomas Farrell as celebrant. Livestream of the Mass on the "Casperson Funeral Home & Cremation Services" Facebook page. Entombment will be in the Holy Sepulcher Catholic Cemetery Columbarium in Cudahy the following week. A "Celebration of Life" in the Milwaukee area is tentatively planned for summer 2021.

Memorial gifts appreciated for the Sister Bay-Liberty Grove Library (P.O. Box 347, Sister Bay, WI 54234) Library or Alverno College-Advancement (checks payable to Alverno College, P.O. Box 343922, Milwaukee, WI 53234; note Kathy Mudrock Memorial Class of 1984 in memo).

View full obituary tribute page with memorial video at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Stella Maris Parish-Sister Bay site
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Casperson Funeral Home - Sister Bay
10708 N. Bay Shore Drive -
Sister Bay, WI 54234
920-854-4123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Casperson Funeral Home - Sister Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved