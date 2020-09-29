Kathleen Louise Mudrock
Sister Bay - Kathleen "Kathy" Louise Mudrock, 76, of Sister Bay, died peacefully at home, September 24, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Born July 25, 1944 to the late Bernard and Gertrude (Arneson) Kahrhoff.
Survived by her loving and caring husband, Jerry of Sister Bay; two children, daughter, Lynda Pietruszka of Sister Bay, and son, Brian (Kathy) Mudrock of Greendale; four precious granddaughters, Breana (Tyler) Galeazzi, Holly (Neal) Stineman, Emily Pietruszka, and Madeline Pietruszka.
Due to COVID-19, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 at Stella Maris Parish-Sister Bay site with Father Thomas Farrell as celebrant. Livestream of the Mass on the "Casperson Funeral Home & Cremation Services" Facebook page. Entombment will be in the Holy Sepulcher Catholic Cemetery Columbarium in Cudahy the following week. A "Celebration of Life" in the Milwaukee area is tentatively planned for summer 2021.
Memorial gifts appreciated for the Sister Bay-Liberty Grove Library (P.O. Box 347, Sister Bay, WI 54234) Library or Alverno College-Advancement (checks payable to Alverno College, P.O. Box 343922, Milwaukee, WI 53234; note Kathy Mudrock Memorial Class of 1984 in memo).
