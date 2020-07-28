Kathleen M. "Kathy" Brockman (nee Silva)Passed away July 26, 2020 in Milwaukee; born November 30, 1947 in Plymouth, Mass. Born to the late Manuel and Maryann (Miller) Silva. Dear wife of Patrick for 32 years. Further survived by siblings Barbara (Ron) Sarauer, David (Gail) Silva, Robert Silva, Roy (Mary Rae) Silva, Marianne Breber, Irene (Steve) Todd, Monica (the late Duane) Kornowski, Caroline (Dan) Karr, John Silva and James (Linda) Silva. Sister-in-law of Mark Brockman, Paul Brockman and Mary (Robert "Bones") DeGroot as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives.Kathy retired from the Social Security Admin. after 30 years of employment and volunteered most of her life for organizations serving people who are blind or visually impaired. She was well respected and used her life to be of service to others. Through the years she received many awards and recognition for her work, including induction into the Milwaukee Co. Dept. on Aging Senior Citizen Hall of Fame.Kathy enjoyed knitting, reading and bowling. She bowled with a blind bowling league for 45 years and served in many positions on the local, state and national levels, including two years as President of the American Blind Bowling Assn.Visitation and parish Rosary at Schaff Funeral Home, 5920 W. Lincoln Ave. Milwaukee Thursday, July 30th, 4:30 PM until 7:00 PM. Requiem Latin Mass at St. Stanislaus Oratory, 524 W. Historic Mitchell St. in Milwaukee Friday, July 31st, at 11:00 AM. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to WI Council of the Blind or Vision Forward appreciated.