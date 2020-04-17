|
Born December 16, 1947 in Chicago, IL and died April 13, 2020 at her residence in Franklin, WI. Kathy graduated from Racine's Dominican College in 1969 and began her teaching career at South Milwaukee Jr. High / Middle School, retiring from there in 2004. She taught English and was the adviser to the yearbook and cheerleaders. Using her Irish wit, she helped coordinate the Brat Awards at her school for many years. While teaching, she earned her Master's Degree, crafted, sewed clothes and costumes for friends. When retired, Kathy enjoyed meeting with the Old Bags and attending theater with college friends. GN GN
Memorials to South Milwaukee Retirees' Scholarship Fund, 901 15th Ave., South Milwaukee, WI 53172 have been suggested.
