Services
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
THUNDER BAY GRILLE
N14 W24130 Tower Place
Pewaukee, WI
View Map
Kathleen M. "Katie Mae" Haecker

Kathleen M. "Katie Mae" Haecker
Kathleen M. "Katie Mae" Haecker

(nee Swift) Went home October 22, 2019 at the age of 82 years, surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Mother of Michael, Ruth, Gordon, Susan, Joseph, Eva, Dean and Richard. Grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of many. Special thanks to Applewood Assisted Living, Elmbrook Hospital and Brookfield Rehabilitation for their kind and compassionate care.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30, 2019
