Kathleen M. "Katie Mae" Haecker
(nee Swift) Went home October 22, 2019 at the age of 82 years, surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Mother of Michael, Ruth, Gordon, Susan, Joseph, Eva, Dean and Richard. Grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of many. Special thanks to Applewood Assisted Living, Elmbrook Hospital and Brookfield Rehabilitation for their kind and compassionate care.
Celebration of Life Saturday, November 2 at THUNDER BAY GRILLE (N14 W24130 Tower Place, Pewaukee, WI 53072) from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30, 2019