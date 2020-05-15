Kathleen M. Hoof (nee Graf)



Milwaukee - Passed away May 13th, 2020 at the age of 73. Loving mother of Todd Hoof, Katie Hoof, and Laura (Bryan) Pivovar. Proud grandmother of Ava & Brandon Pivovar. Dear sister of George Graf. Also loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents George and Catherine and by her brother Jack.



Kathleen was a very loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



The family would like to specially thank Kathleen's dear friends Mary Malczewski, Marti Radtke, and Shirley Socher for all of your caring love and support over the years.



We will arrange a memorial service and celebration of her life at a future date, when it is safe to do so.









