Kathleen M. "Kathy" JensenMukwonago - Kathleen M. Jensen (nee Gill) passed away peacefully at home with her family on October 20, 2020 after a short illness. Beloved wife of Richard, her late husband of 59 years.Preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Raymond and Harriet Gill, and her sisters Patricia Boden and Rosemary Contrucci. She is survived by her sister Joyce Coppersmith.Born in Milwaukee on March 10, 1936. Kathy and her three sisters were raised on a farm and attended Waukesha High School. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin LaCrosse with plans to become a schoolteacher. After graduation, she married Richard Jensen of Mukwonago who followed her to college. She taught English and Physical Education at Whitefish Bay and Mukwonago High School before starting a family.Kathy collected friends and kept them for life. She enjoyed competition and won golf tournaments at multiple clubs. She played bridge with friends each week for several decades. A season ticket holder for the Milwaukee Brewers, Marquette Basketball and Wisconsin Football, Kathy loved attending games with her friends, children and grandchildren.Kathy made raising a family the great work of her life. She invested herself completely in shaping the lives of her four children - Scott, Julie, Kelly and Rick. She was encouraging and demanding, supportive and loving.Kathy was adored by her 11 grandchildren - Ellen, Kevin, Parker, Tess, Brooks, Alex, Taylor, Madison, Lauren, Morgan and Nicholas - and her great grandson, Cameron. She shared with them her love of sports and Christmas. She was frequently on the sidelines cheering them on and she regularly bested Santa in gift giving. She celebrated every one of their birthdays with a thoughtful card and gift. She encouraged them to excel in school, sports and life.Kathy Jensen was deeply grateful for the wonderful life she and Rich shared, the family she raised and the friends she held close. She was at peace with its end.A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Kathleen Jensen will be held at St. James Catholic Church (830 E. Veteran's Way, Mukwonago) on Friday November 27, 2020 at 11:00AM. Visitation for family and friends from 10:00AM until the time of the Memorial Service.In lieu of flowers, gifts or prayers may be offered to St. James Catholic Church.