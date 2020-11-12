Kathleen M. Johnson
Glenbeulah - Kathleen M. Johnson (nee Ambacher), age 77, of Glenbeulah, WI passed away on November 3rd, 2020.
Kathleen was born on June 2nd, 1943 in Milwaukee WI, the daughter of the late Royal and Irene (Laabs) Ambacher. She attended school in Milwaukee, graduating in January 1961 from Lincoln High School. At the age of twelve, Kathleen first met the love of her life, Martin Johnson, at the Cathedral Square ice-skating rink in Milwaukee. As time passed their love flourished and the two united in marriage on August 12th, 1961.
Kathleen retired after working 20 years as an Accounting Manager for Kohl's Food Stores corporate office.
Kathleen explored many paths for employment and often chased her personal interests. She loved to sew and became a professional seamstress. She created beautiful wedding dresses at a Milwaukee bridal shop. She learned cake decorating and started a home business producing stunning wedding and birthday cakes. She pursued classes to learn upholstery and began to upholster furniture for herself and others. Her creativity continued through retirement as she learned to bead and produce wonderful jewelry for her family and friends.
Kathleen spent many summers canning the bountiful produce from the family's garden and she often hosted large holiday gatherings, family reunions and neighborhood corn roasts. Her famous pumpkin pie won her a first-place ribbon.
Kathleen is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Martin. Five daughters, Karen Fischer (and friend, Mel Brion) of Elkhart Lake, WI; Cheryl (Evan) Timm of Plymouth, WI; Lynn (Kevin) Broaddus of Glenbeulah, WI; Paula Johnson of West Bend, WI; Jacqueline (Kenneth) Schuh of Hartford, WI; and son, Martin (Rachel) Johnson of Oshkosh, WI.
Kathleen especially loved being surrounded by her fifteen grandchildren, Brandon Johnson, Nicole Wagner, Wesley Bottoff, Austin Kell, Melissa Schuh, Alyson Kell, Lauren Schuh, Caleb Broaddus, Alexandria Timm, Benjamin Broaddus, Matthew Timm, Claire Schuh, Jacob Broaddus, Carson Johnson, and Sienna Johnson. She treasured the time with her four great-grandchildren, Arianna Parnitzke, Tessa Becker, Mason Bottoff, and Landon Freis.
Kathleen is survived by three brothers, Alan (Katherine) Ambacher of Concord, CA; Thomas (Sharon) Ambacher of Milwaukee, WI; Bruce (Sandra) Ambacher of Minocqua, WI; one brother-in-law, Earl Wood of Milwaukee, WI; three sisters-in-law, Alice (Frank) Pecoraro of Ramona, CA; Jeanette (Ervin) Fitzke of Brookfield, WI; and Larene Johnson of Fond du Lac, WI. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Kathleen was proceeded in death by her parents, Royal and Irene Ambacher; an infant brother, Gordon Ambacher; parents-in law, Henry and Irene Johnson; sister-in-law, Luella Mathes; brother-in-law, Gaylord Wood; and son-in-law, Kenneth Fischer.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you for the outstanding and personal care provided by Dr. Yee Chung Cheng and the staff at Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin Breast Care Center, and a special thank you to the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the compassionate care given to Kathleen.
A private burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Plymouth Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Kathleen's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com